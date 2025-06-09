Speeding remains Fiji’s deadliest driving habit

The Land Transport Authority is renewing calls for drivers to slow down, revealing that speeding remains the single biggest cause of road fatalities in Fiji.

Speaking at the launch of the Learner Driver Training Program at Suva Muslim College, LTA Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says that in the past three years, 44 percent of all road deaths were linked to speeding.

He says that another 13 percent were caused by pedestrian-related incidents, while the remaining 43 percent resulted from other driver behaviours such as dangerous overtaking and reckless driving.

“Despite a 16 percent drop in fatalities—from 78 in 2023 to 66 in 2024—we are still losing far too many lives, and speeding remains the main killer”

The new training program, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Fiji Police Force, and the Driving School Association, will target Year 12 and 13 students to develop safe road habits.

LTA Chief say the goal is to shape responsible driver before young people get on the road, as many senior high school students will be eligible for learner’s permits at 16 and a half years and provisional licenses at 17.

Rokosawa stresses that the campaign is about more than just meeting licensing requirements but rather it’s about instilling a culture of responsibility and respect for road rules from the start.

The LTA hopes that addressing the speeding problem early will lead to lasting changes and fewer tragedies on Fiji’s roads.

