Southern Viti Levu heavy rainfall alert

People living around the Southern parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka to Suva, interior Serua-Namosi, interior Nadroga, Bua and Western Macuata are being warned to be vigilant in the wake of a severe thunderstorm for heavy rainfall alert.

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on people living in these areas to stay alert as localized flooding could occur in flood-prone areas, minor roads and low-lying crossings.

NDMO says people could experience traffic disruptions and reduced visibility for motorists and mariners.

NDMO is also advising motorists and commuters to exercise caution, prioritise safety and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

For the latest weather updates and advisories visit the Fiji Meteorological Service website www.met.gov.fj or the Fiji NDRMO Facebook and Twitter pages.