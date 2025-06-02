Solar lights bring brighter future to off-grid schools

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Children in off-grid communities across Fiji will now be able to study in proper lights at night and improve their learning outcomes.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has officially launched the STEM Education Day at Nadi Airport School, highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in schools across Fiji.

The event marked the launch of solar-powered lighting program, which will provide SolarBuddy study lights to children.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education, FIJI/ Facebook]

This life-changing initiative is fully funded by Airbus and delivered in partnership with SolarBuddy and Fiji Airways.

Radrodro says these solar lights may be small, but their impact is enormous.

The Minister says they are proud to work with international partners to tackle energy poverty and support student access in rural areas.

Radrodro reaffirmed the government’s vision of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030 and ensuring equitable access to education resources for all children, regardless of location.

