SODELPA pleased with Radrodro’s reinstatement

Aseri Radrodro [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Social Democratic Liberal Party and its Management Board says they are pleased and humbled with the reinstatement of Aseri Radrodro as the Minister of Education.

In a statement, SODELPA says they are grateful that the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken the decision to reinstate the much needed Radrodro to his previous appointment.

They have also extended their gratitude to coalition partners and the Prime Minister for their faith and goodwill in particular their commitment to upholding the principles of their agreement that is progressive and collaborative.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

SODELPA assures Fiji that it remains steadfast in its commitment to the coalition government and its mission to serve the Fijian people through robust and fair governance to advance the interests of all Fijians.

They have also thanked Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka for his period of service in the Ministry of Education, and commit to continue and support his work as Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The party says they will also continue to encourage and guide iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu and Radrodro as they work with the Coalition Government to set leadership benchmarks that will serve people well in years to come.

Meanwhile Radrodro was sworn in as Minister for Education by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House today.



Aseri Radrodro with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

Minister Radrodro solemnly undertook the oath of allegiance and oath of due of execution of office, pledging his commitment as a Minister.

The ceremony was attended by his wife Sainiana Radrodro, and close family members.