SODELPA adapts to financial challenges

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has emphasized the ongoing efforts being made to navigate the financial challenges.

He says the party is making dedicated efforts to address its financial obligations.

Takayawa highlights that through a combination of measures, including fundraising events and cost-saving strategies, they are working towards alleviating their debt burden.

The party has been proactive in its approach and says they are utilizing domains such as electricity consumption and motor vehicle expenses to contribute towards debt repayment.

He adds that these actions reflect a commitment to financial responsibility while focusing on debt reduction.

“The source of funding is again fundraising. We’re trying to keep everything local and basically saving money from certain expenses to pay, so if we continue this trend, we should be able to pay the loan off hopefully by June next year.”

Looking ahead, Takayawa says the party is exploring various avenues, including volunteer opportunities, to augment its financial resources.

Takayawa says the recent appointment of party representatives to engage with legislative bodies demonstrates a proactive approach to securing the party’s interests.

The GS also highlights that recent financial reconciliations unveiled discrepancies, including instances where payments to party affiliates, such as legal professionals, had been duplicated.

These discrepancies, Takayawa says have been identified and addressed, reflecting the party’s commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

Takayawa adds an agreement has been reached for gradual repayment over a two-year period, signaling a proactive approach to resolving financial commitments.

By focusing on sustainable practices, efficient resource management, and transparent financial dealings, Takayawa says the party is positioning itself for a promising future.