Small businesses key to Seaqaqa’s progress

[Photo: FILE]

The future growth of Seaqaqa as a business centre will depend on how effectively small businesses and vendors seize opportunities and turn effort into income.

This is according to small business vendor Melania Valeniyasana, who believes that financial growth and development can only be achieved if people are willing to work towards it.

She says many iTaukei tend to be laid back and allow opportunities to pass by a habit she hopes can be addressed, as it continues to hinder progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is money around us, but we have to work for it. Enough of being lazy and depending on the progress of others. It’s time to do something. Go out and try selling food parcels, juice, or even fruits. That’s the only way we can progress.”

Valeniyasana adds that with the new Seaqaqa Market currently under construction, people should begin planning to secure a space once it is completed, as it will play a key role in addressing rural poverty.

Meanwhile, she hopes that the new market will attract more development projects in the near future, as Seaqaqa serves people travelling from Nabouwalu and Savusavu through to Labasa town.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.