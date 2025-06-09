Sisters excited to take part in Rangoli competition

Three sisters are eagerly preparing for the Rangoli competition at the Radio Fiji Two/Mirchi FM “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom at Damodar City in Labasa today.

The Rangoli and poster competitions are among the highlights that students are most looking forward to at this year’s Diwali Dhoom.

One of the sisters, Tanishi Mahi Naidu, a Year 10 student at Labasa College, says she is determined to improve on last year’s performance.

“I came second last year, and I’m trying hard to go a step further this year. I’m also studying, so it’s a challenge to balance both, but I’m glad this Diwali Dhoom came to Labasa and gave us the chance to show our talent.”

The youngest sibling, Mahek Naidu, a Year 3 student at Qawa Primary, says she is excited to participate for the first time.

“I saw my sister taking part last year, and that really inspired me to join this year.”

Their middle sister, Mahima Naidu, a Year 7 student at Qawa Primary, will also be showcasing her creativity in the competition.

The Diwali Dhoom promises an evening of vibrant performances, music, cultural displays, and entertainment as Labasa gears up to celebrate the festival of lights in style.

The event will also include exciting competitions, such as Thali and Sweets, Rangoli, poster contests, and Diya decoration, offering ample opportunities for the community to showcase their creativity and Diwali spirit.

The Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom takes place today from 6 pm to 10 pm at Damodar City, Labasa, promising an evening of music, color, and celebration.

