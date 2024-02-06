Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma charged by CID

Former Minister for Health Neil Sharma escorted to Totogo Police Station

Police have confirmed that FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Sharma have been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The three were taken in for questioning this morning.

Bainimarama has been charged with one count of abuse of office while Sayed-Khaiyum faces two counts of abuse of office charges.

Neil Sharma has been charged with four counts of abuse of office.

They will be taken to the Totogo Police Station soon.

