Sharma appointed to FSC Board

Source: Supplied

The Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd has appointed Kamlesh Chandra Sharma to its Board of Directors.

The appointment came into effect on the 5th of this month

FSC Chair Nitya Reddy welcomed the appointment saying that Sharma’s background in education, financial management, and agribusiness positions him as a valuable member of the Board .

Sharma holds qualifications from the University of Punjab, the University of the South Pacific, Canberra College of Advanced Education, and Fiji College of Advanced Education.

Beyond his professional credentials, Sharma manages several sugarcane farms in Ba and maintains strong ties with grassroots communities and stakeholders in the sector.

