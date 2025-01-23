Shared heritage celebrated at Ram Mandir

The shared cultural heritage between India and Fiji has played a key role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

This shared legacy was reinforced in Nadi yesterday, as the Indian Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu joined Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and members of the Hindu community to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, at the Sita Ram Temple in Namaka, Nadi.

The construction of the Ram Mandir, a temple built after years of legal and political disputes, was a significant milestone for India, both culturally and politically.

The celebration last night served as a reminder of the close bond between Fiji and India, reaffirming that the two nations’ long-standing partnership continues to strengthen over the years.

Prasad highlighted the commitment of Indo-Fijians to preserving their cultural heritage.

Prasad also acknowledged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing the importance of increasing documentation for the Girmit society in India.

“Indian communities in Fiji have proudly preserved their cultural heritage to this day, and our relationship with India, which traces back through history, continues to remain strong through this shared cultural heritage.”

Sandhu also praised Indo-Fijians for preserving their cultural heritage

“When I came here, I got a very homely feeling because the Hindu community here has preserved our Indian traditions till date and I feel very proud that we have kept this bond strong.”

The two nations reinforced their commitment to continuing partnerships in the future.