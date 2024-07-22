Several arrested following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Four men have been arrested following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine in the Capital City.

According to police the four aged 37, 39, 20 and 18 were arrested along Nina Street, Scott Street and at the Suva Municipal Market.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says their priority is to reduce harm and the arrests made are a reflection of their unwavering commitment towards curbing the illicit drug trade.

In other arrests, a 51-year-old was allegedly found with branches and several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Valelevu, Nasinu.

Two men residing in Nadonumai, Lami were also arrested at the Valelevu bus stop following the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and white powder believed to be cocaine.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody from Tacirua following the seizure of more than 200 sachets of dried leaves, several dried branches and a plastic containing loose dried leaves all believed to be marijuana.

A 19-year-old was arrested along Daya Street in Vatuwaqa, Suva after he was found with a clear plastic container containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine and syringes.

ACP Driu says two men were arrested in Korovou, Tailevu after they were allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Arrests were also made in Rakiraki, Ba, Nadi and Lautoka.

In the Northern Division arrests were made at the Labasa Market, whereby three men were allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.