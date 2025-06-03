Seruiratu urges greater support for agriculture sector

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called for renewed focus and investment in Fiji’s agriculture sector.

This follows his engagement with key stakeholders during his “Know your opposition” tour in the western division.

Seruiratu, who visited several agricultural operations during his week-long visit, says the sector remains a critical pillar for economic diversification but continues to face systemic challenges.

“There’s always been discussions about broadening the economic base, and agriculture, particularly, has a significant role to play. There are some key players here in the Western Division, and I was able to see firsthand what their challenges are.”



Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He says discussions with farmers and agri-business operators revealed concerns around funding delays, lack of infrastructure, and gaps in government support for the agricultural value chain.

Seruiratu stressed the importance of hearing directly from stakeholders to shape parliamentary debate and hold ministries accountable.

“Apart from reviewing how funds were used in the last financial year, I also wanted to understand their expectations for the next budget. These insights will inform my contributions during the upcoming budget session,” he explained.

While critics have suggested the tour may be politically motivated, Seruiratu insists it is part of his parliamentary duty.

