Seruiratu advocates for equal opportunities

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu says he is committed to advocating for policies that uphold fairness, human dignity, and equal opportunities for all.

Seruiratu made this commitment as part of his message for World Day of Social Justice.

He says he stands in solidarity with the people of Fiji and the global community in reaffirming the collective commitment to justice, equality, and inclusivity.

Article continues after advertisement

The opposition leader says the theme “Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps for Social Justice” underscores the pressing need to eliminate systemic barriers that hinder equitable access to opportunities and social progress.

He says social justice is the bedrock of a just and prosperous nation.

He adds that it is the principle that ensures every individual, regardless of background, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, has access to quality education, fair employment, healthcare, and equal protection under the law.

Seruiratu says to truly empower inclusion, we must address disparities, uplift marginalized voices, and build sustainable pathways for all Fijians to prosper.

He says this requires a unified effort across government, civil society, businesses, and communities to shape policies and initiatives that provide meaningful support to the most vulnerable.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link