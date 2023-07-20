Serua cooperative receives new tractor

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to supporting the sector’s development and farmers need to increase production yields.

These were the sentiments of Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna while handing over a 4WD tractor to the Tokatoka Nabuku Investment Cooperative at Vunibau village in Serua.

Tunabuna says the tractor, valued at $46,620 was given under the ministry’s Farm Mechanization program, whereby the Fiji Development Bank assisted the cooperative to pay their one-third contribution of over $15,000.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The Assistant Minister says farmers need to treat farming as a business and ensure income and food security for their families.

Cooperative representative Jone Waqanidrola acknowledges the Agriculture Ministry and FDB for their continued efforts towards increasing the production levels of farmers in the long run.