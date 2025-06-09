Senior prison official questioned in intimidation probe

Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Toorak, Suva.

A senior executive of the Fiji Corrections Service is currently being questioned at the CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva.

The official has been taken in for questioning for an alleged case of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that in July, the official threatened a member of his support staff.

A complaint was lodged by the victim at the CID Headquarters, prompting the ongoing investigation.

