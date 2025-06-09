Seasonal workers under scrutiny, PM promises action

Misconduct by some Fijian seasonal workers in Australia is raising concerns about the program and Fiji’s reputation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states most problems are caused by a few workers, not employers or the Australian government.

He states that responsible workers have upheld their duties and acted responsibly.

“As Prime Minister, it has been embarrassing. Most of the problems we hear are problems caused by our workers in Australia not by the employers or not by the Australian government and that is something that we have to sort out here before they are deployed.”

Rabuka has urged the Employment Ministry to address issues before deployment and stressed that isolated cases should not define the program.

He plans to meet Australian officials during the Fiji Day weekend in the diaspora to hear concerns directly and ensure the scheme benefits both countries.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the seasonal workers program as a key opportunity for Pacific economic development.

He says Australia is monitoring worker experiences and working closely with Fiji to resolve problems and improve outcomes.

“The workers program is obviously really important in terms of the opportunity it represents for the economic development of the Pacific. One of the real opportunities we have in terms of building our relationship is providing moments where we can have access for people in the Pacific to the Australian economy and that very much includes working within it.”

The initiative provides income for workers, supports Fiji’s economy and strengthens bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister adds that and Australia remain committed to ensuring the program is fair, effective and sustainable.

