Schools urged to use grants wisely

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro. [Photo: FILE]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is calling on schools to ensure the timely and efficient use of infrastructure grants.

Radrodro says aging facilities are at risk, and management must use funds as allocated.

He reminded schools that Free Education Grants can be used flexibly for repairs, upgrades, and capital projects, as per the national budget.

“So it is something they need to have proper plans for the utilization of the free education grants, because now the onus is on them, but to ensure they use it efficiently, effectively, and with quality.”

The Minister stressed that proper management is crucial to improving learning environments nationwide.

