SCGF CEO recognizes media at Ratu Sukuna Day event

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund held a belated celebration of Ratu Sukuna Day yesterday.

SCGF CEO Raj Sharma took the opportunity to thank Western-based media representatives for their consistent engagement and for helping to share the Fund’s initiatives with the public.

He spoke about the importance of maintaining a strong, trusting relationship with the media, viewing them not just as observers but as close partners.

Sharma said that whenever there was an event whether organized by the government or the Sugarcane Growers Fund, the media has always stepped forward to cover it.

He emphasized the desire to continue this good relationship, describing the media as family friends rather than just professionals.

He also acknowledged the media for responsibly communicating the Fund’s work, noting that they play a crucial role in delivering accurate and meaningful information to the right audience.

