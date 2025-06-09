News

Scammers target Fijians with AI tricks

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 6, 2025 4:30 pm

[file photo]

Scams in Fiji have escalated into a national security threat, Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has warned.

He states the schemes undermine institutions, move illicit funds, exploit women and children and destabilize businesses.

In the past year, the Consumer Council of Fiji received 113 formal complaints, though the true number is likely much higher.

Article continues after advertisement

To combat the threat, the government is overhauling the legal framework.

Kamikamica said amendments to the Online Safety Act 2018, Cybersecurity Act 2021 and Crimes Act would expand the Online Safety Commission’s powers, speed up electronic evidence collection, strengthen cooperation with international law enforcement and impose harsher penalties for cybercrime.

“They come disguised as legitimate services. They use AI-generated voices, deepfake videos, fake business pages, false grant offers, romance bait, job fraud, investment traps.They target the elderly and the vulnerable. They exploit MSMEs. They harvest the data of our children.”

Fiji recently signed the UN Convention Against Cybercrime and the second protocol to the Budapest Convention, becoming the first Pacific country and 50th globally to do so.

New measures include the Consumer Council Protection Bill, which addresses digital fraud, scam liability and restitution and a national scam reporting and analytics platform launching early next year to centralize complaints and enable real-time enforcement.

A Telecom Code of Practice is also being developed with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji and service providers to enforce verified sender protocols, lifecycle controls and real-time scam content takedowns.

Kamikamica states operational links between the Consumer Council, Online Safety Commission, FTCC, police and Cybercrime Unit are being strengthened to ensure victims see results.

Training is being rolled out to civil servants, MSMEs, and communities through schools, radio, social media, faith networks and women’s platforms.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil states scams are becoming more sophisticated, using AI, deepfakes and impersonation of trusted authorities, putting even digitally literate professionals at risk.

She cited recent cases including a public servant losing $34,000 to scammers posing as police, an elderly couple losing their retirement fund and a family losing nearly $4,000 to a fake holiday booking.

“The impact of scams is not just aligned with the financial report.The impact is financial, emotional, and deeply personal. The money lost is irreplaceable. But what is also stolen here is a sense of security, the trust in technology, and the dignity.”

Shandil noted the first-ever scam prevention training for public servants aims to create frontline defenders.

Fiji will hold its first national scam awareness march tomorrow led by police to send a strong message that scams are a serious threat.

Shandil urged communities to share knowledge, warn elders, teach children and follow Stop, Think and Verify.

Scam Awareness Week underlines vigilance, education and proactive prevention as Fiji’s strongest defense against digital fraud.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

New health facility opens in Nadi

Sayed-Khaiyum says he was ‘flabbergasted’ by state’s questioning

Scammers target Fijians with AI tricks

Labasa vendors gear up for festive rush

Ministry reviews vehicle policy to tackle congestion

Former AG’s charges poorly worded court hears

Call for greater support and dignity in psychiatric care

Grandfather jailed for raping 9-year-old granddaughter

Fathers join the conversation on postpartum depression

SPX steps up financial literacy drive

Illegal wildlife trade sparks urgency as NEC reconvenes

Japan LDP chief Takaichi to appoint Motegi as foreign minister

Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly

Fiji FA to conduct nearly 200 drug tests at IDC

Bad Bunny mocks backlash to his Super Bowl halftime gig

Kangaroos squad for Ashes Tour

Death toll from Indonesian school collapse jumps to at least 49

Italian police raid Dali exhibition

Trump says US hit another boat off Venezuela coast

Rakula makes comeback for capital city

Ironmonger brings Ireland's ancient past to life

Silver Ferns squad named for Australia series

New Zealand pays $3.5 million to Samoa after 2024 Navy ship sinking

Social media star Fontenoy breaks world record

Newcastle defeat Forest as Man City win at Brentford

Auckland airport welcomes regulator’s decision that airport probe unnecessary

DPM Prasad commends Ba golf community

One match suspension and fine for Shankar

Hundreds of trekkers escape from blizzard-struck Everest

Vodafone Nasinu Festival shines light on community development

West Indies captain Chase rues poor finances and infrastructure

Preservationists struggle to restore Sudan's shattered treasures

187 Fijians undergo surgeries aboard Ark Silk Road

Netanyahu faces far-right backlash as Trump presses to end Gaza war

Pierpaolo Piccioli debuts at Balenciaga

Man jailed for life for raping step-granddaughter with special needs

Senior prison official questioned in intimidation probe

Hermes showcases leather brassiere tops and quilted silk

Macron loyalist picked to fix budget mess

Police detain trio over Raiwai taxi robbery

PM extends best wishes to Year 8 students

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon

France names new government amid political turmoil

Hamas readies for Gaza talks that US hopes will halt war, free hostages

Tegu earns call-up to Fiji Bulikula rugby league squad

Mass layoffs will start if shutdown talks 'going nowhere'

Broncos end 19-year title drought

Wasteful Crystal Palace punished by Jack's joy for Everton winner

Sinner ends Shanghai Masters title defense due to injury

Calls for more counsellors as drug cases rise in schools

Minister, medical scientists clash over unpaid overtime claims

Early detection vital, says surgeon

Inmates granted presidential pardon

Festival launch promotes community spirit and future growth

Pacific climate activists receive prestigious award

'Vaka Forum Series' set to tackle waste crisis

Judge throws out lawsuit over Nirvana’s album art featuring naked baby

North Korea's Kim says country will develop additional military measures

FIEH unveils new constitution, website, and CPD Policy

National U17 reps barred from IDC

Sustainable Tuna fishing talks with Kiribati to happen this month

Cleary wins gold in classic physique

Excitement builds as families enjoy Vodafone Nasinu Festival

Diwali Dhoom lights up Labasa with music and dance

WNBA commissioner Engelbert vows to "do better" after Collier criticism

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36

Dalek creator's book raises funds for charity

Lithuania's Vilnius airport reopens after suspension over balloons in airspace

Taylor Swift says diss track is 'love letter to someone who hates me'

The dog-centred horror led by a new canine acting 'superstar'

Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump's call

Russia rains drones and missiles on western Ukraine

Lola Young in legal dispute with Messy producer

Dolokoto proud despite Suva’s narrow defeat

MoE pledges collaborative future for teaching profession

Young Kulas win bronze

FCOSS wants government to address systemic PALM issues

Border Patrol agents shoot armed woman in Chicago

Youngest contestant takes stand against cyberbullying

India name Gill ODI captain, Rohit, Kohli in squad

Government hopes to strike a balance on electricity tariff

Zverev accuses tournaments of slowing courts

Taylor Swift’s fans stay up late for ‘Life of a Showgirl’ release

Right-wing Sanae Takaichi set to be Japan's first female premier

Netflix is going all-in on its ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel with a two-season order

Russian strike hits train station in Ukraine, killing one and injuring 30

Malawi's Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

Data on postpartum should be prioritized says Mama Talanoa

Unity and inclusivity take centre stage at Nasinu Festival

Embracing Diwali’s core values

Cooperatives key to rural economic transformation

South Africa beat Argentina to retain Rugby Championship title

Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth

Rice on target as Arsenal beat West Ham in Arteta's 300th game

Mount and Sesko fire Man United to victory over Sunderland

William's interview with Eugene Levy is the most open we've ever seen him

Brave Fiji show grit in Pacific Cup loss

Driver dies after two-bus collision in Rakiraki

Students urged to maintain character as external exams approach

Naitasiri defends Farebrother at home

Fiji strengthens protection for vulnerable older citizens

Singh urges community to embrace Diwali values of giving and respect

India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies

Senior US senator wants to boost pressure on China

Social media star Fontenoy breaks world record cycling up Eiffel Tower

US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

Naitasiri U20 downs Suva at Naluwai

Jimmy Kimmel explains how he learned he was being yanked off the air

US unveils draft design for $1 Trump coin

Tyrese Gibson turns himself into police, faces animal cruelty charge

Police scuffle with protesters outside Chicago ICE facility

Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Naitasiri set for final challenge at Naluwai

Police ready to defend title

Trump asks Israel to stop bombing Gaza

Suva women crush Naitasiri in R8 Marama Cup

Wrexham and Birmingham share spoils in Hollywood derby

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related conviction

Farmer and elderly man among two latest road fatalities

Church of England names first female Archbishop

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album sets stage to break records

$2.1M location allowance payout set for teachers

Hundreds join 5km Walk to support cancer prevention

Fiji-Australia to negotiate elevating Vuvale Partnership to a Treaty

"Golden Voice of Fiji" heads to Labasa for Diwali Dhoom

Munich runways closed again after drone sightings

Keith Urban changes lyric on song inspired by Nicole Kidman

Bid to end shutdown fails in Senate

Seasonal workers under scrutiny, PM promises action

Overseas stars dominate Fiji Bati squad

Babasiga Lions ready to roar in Ba

GBV and poverty fueling rise in teenage pregnancies

Prasad rejects claims government driving Indo-Fijians abroad

Pegula beats Navarro, Noskova knocks out Kartal to set up China Open semi

Ba Women’s Group launched project to tackle school dropout

Sisters excited to take part in Rangoli competition

Why fans think Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' shades Charli XCX

Maya makes Fiji Bati extended squad

No mercy for sea traffickers, PM warns

Night game to light up IDC for working fans

Two Nasinu man arrested for assaulting bus driver

Former ILSC secretary to stand trial

Major $10,000 deal powers Tailevu Rugby

$50m Labasa bypass includes new bridge and intersections

Fiji Rice to promote homegrown produce at Diwali Dhoom

ABC News anchor Reggie Aqui tearfully announces departure after 10 years at network

Alleged impersonator remanded

Magical Fun House targets family bonding activities

Nabouwalu set for major upgrade with new town development

Two juveniles charged with rape in the latest ODPP statistics

FABC strengthens Fiji ties

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Netherlands to assist Fiji’s agricultural sector

Pope Leo's critique of Trump ends honeymoon with conservative Catholics

Dolokoto, Tuwai and Tamani starts for Suva

Former SOE was overcharged in taxes court hears

Kakasi and Vasconcellos set to impress

Child sexual abuse fueling alarming rise in teenage pregnancies

Purcell and Cleary to fly Fiji’s flag at SPBC

Bail denied for Chinese nationals

Fiji needs additional $2 billion to modernize its electricity grid

FCEF appoints new management

Arsenal can go top as Liverpool seek to return to winning ways at Chelsea

Premier League set to decide on PSR alternative

Hollywood performers union condemns AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood

Italian police raid Dali exhibition, say works on display were fake

Forces united for a mission in 2025 Sukuna Bowl

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ lead vocalists say they learned a lot from Kendrick Lamar

OpenAI hits $500 billion valuation

Lata ready to shine at Diwali Dhoom

Ryder's Uso Tasi interested in Super Seven

Violence response not enough, says Sharma

Nakasi man charged with identity theft over Viber scam

Trump eyes cuts to 'Democrat Agencies' in government shutdown

Ba braced for high expectations as IDC hosts

Flight school hits back at Minister’s statement

Fiji’s workforce at risk, warns Prasad

Funds set to improve outer Island access

Youth business grants hit capacity limit

Valetini back, Daugunu to start for Wallabies

285 open-heart surgeries completed

MOU set to transform Taveuni farming

Gauff defeats Lys to reach China Open semi-final

Shangri-La partners with Confucius Institute

Matadigo remanded in drug transportation case

Rabuka appoints two new assistant ministers, Reassigns Bia

Early detection vital as breast cancer cases rise

Fiji moves to fix workforce crisis with increased scholarship

Urgent action needed for Levuka Town

Dauloloma targets regional and international titles with strong backing

India-born choreographer set to dazzle at Diwali Dhoom

Lal to lead Nadi at FMF IDC

Standing Committee chair lauds FBC's self-sustainability focus

University of Fiji to showcase campus life at Open Day

Flash floods kill nine in Odesa after heavy rain in southern Ukraine

Qatar Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end Gaza war

Bigger goals ahead for Kadavu Rugby

Trump administration threatens to send ICE to Super Bowl during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Power Volt energises Suva FC for IDC 2025

Bainimarama guilty, Qiliho walks free