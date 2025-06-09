Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar charged by FICAC

Vimlesh Sagar (left), Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (right)

Former Chief Executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar have been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

They are currently in custody at the FICAC.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The charges stem from allegations involving the tender and procurement of a 3.0L Volkswagen Touareg vehicle valued at $207,470.00.

FBC News understands that these were the same charges for the same case that was discontinued in May this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.