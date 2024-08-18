Savusavu Market to be completed soon

Savusavu Market under construction

Construction work at the new Savusavu double story market is expected to be completed by next month.

This is according to the Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa after touring the site on Friday.

He says that there are a few final touches that need to be done, but the contractors are working around the clock in sticking to the agreement of its completion by next month, which is also the government commitment in ensuring vendors are provided the best facilities.

Nalumisa adds that for the Labasa market there is an ongoing space and ventilation issue, which the vendors have also raised and will be taken care of by the Labasa town council; however, he was impressed with the condition and status of the Labasa public conveniences.

“As a line minister, I have to ensure that we have the best conveniences around our municipality. It’s a challenge for some of the municipal council, but for Labasa, I think they are doing well because they’re maintaining the public convenience well.”

The Minister has also confirmed that the Nabouwalu new terminal is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the coming months, while plans are also in place for the construction of the Seaqaqa market.