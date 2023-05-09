Saqani High School holds cadet pass-out parade after 18 years

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Saqani High School in Cakaudrove held its cadet pass-out parade again after a lapse of 18 years, which also marked the opening of their newly built dining hall.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka inspected the cadet pass-out parade.

Rabuka emphasized the importance of cadet training in the education curriculum, as a way in which discipline can be instilled in students.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“When you talk about discipline, it is about denial of self and conforming to what is good for the nation or for the organization. You deny yourself; you discipline yourself … you become a disciple of the law of the land. You not only obey, you tell others about the right and wrong of living in an organized society.”

He commended the high standard of drill and parade maneuvers displayed by the students, and the guidance and leadership of the instructors.

Rabuka encouraged the students to uphold discipline, avoid negative influences and obey the law, as the future of the nation depends on them.

Around 130 students of Saqani High School participated in the cadet pass-out parade.