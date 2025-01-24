Sabha offers support in HIV fight

The recent report of 1,093 new HIV cases has sparked widespread concern, with various sectors of society calling for urgent action to address the rising crisis.

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha is stepping forward to offer its facilities to support critical advocacy and testing initiatives.

President Dhirendra Nand says while the organization is not equipped to provide medical treatment directly, they are offering their venues for awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and testing drives.

“We are ready to work hand in hand with the Ministry for Health and the government of the day to see how we can solve this problem.”

Nand has expressed concern over the alarming rise in HIV cases, particularly the significant 8.2 percent increase within the Hindu community.

He is stressing on the urgent need for a united front to tackle the crisis.

Nand adds HIV is no longer a taboo subject that cannot be discussed with our children.

Nand says the collaboration with the Ministry of Health will be a step forward in reaching more people, especially in rural and underserved areas, where access to healthcare services can be limited.