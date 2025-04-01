Sabha celebrates Eid’s charity and unity

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji extends warm greetings to the Fiji Muslim League and the Muslim community in Fiji and around the world on the occasion of Eid.

National President Dhirendra Nand says this festival is deeply meaningful in Islam, reminding us of faith, compassion, and unity.

He adds that Eid is not just a religious event, but also a time for cultural and social connection, bringing families and communities together through meals, charity, and celebrations.

Nand says that in Fiji, where different religious and cultural traditions coexist, Eid is a chance to strengthen unity among people of all backgrounds.

“Eid celebrations can be a bridge for interfaith dialogue, fostering understanding and cooperation among different religious communities. By participating in or learning about Eid, people of different faiths can appreciate shared values of kindness, generosity, and mutual respect.”

Nand states that respect and tolerance are key in a multicultural society, and by respecting each other’s traditions, communities can promote harmony.

He adds that Eid teaches gratitude, and giving, with Zakat (almsgiving) highlighting the importance of helping those in need, a value shared by all faiths.

