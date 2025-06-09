Rotuman family crafts Fiji day accessories

As Fiji prepares to celebrate its 55th Independence Day, small family businesses like Farina Chabella’s are embracing the patriotic spirit through creativity and tradition.

Farina Chabella, a Rotuman artisan based in Lautoka, says her family-run business is dedicated to creating handmade accessories that reflect the colors and pride of Fiji.

“We started off selling online, but when that slowed down, we turned to what we knew best, handicrafts. Our mother passed down her skills to us, and now it’s become a family project where everyone contributes their creativity.”

From tekiteki, head-leis to beaded earrings and ribbon pins, each piece is designed with local celebrations in mind, with the current being Fiji Day.

Chabella says the upcoming national celebration has been one of their busiest times of the year.

“With Fiji Day, it never disappoints. Everyone, from schools to workplaces and market vendors, wants something blue and white to wear. Whatever we make, it sells out. Sometimes we even have to tell people it’s out of stock.”

Chabella adds that her family’s goal is to make Fiji Day accessories affordable and accessible for everyone.

“Not everyone can afford flags or big decorations, so we create small, meaningful items that people can wear with pride.”

As the nation gears up for the long weekend of celebrations, Chabella and her family continue to handcraft their products, each piece stitched and beaded with love, creativity, and a deep sense of national pride.

