Road safety warnings ignored as speeding and drunk driving persist

The national road death toll currently stands at 21, a significant reduction from the 40 recorded during the same period last year.

However, despite this improvement, the Police Force remains concerned about persistent dangerous driving behaviours.

Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says of the 21 deaths reported, 10 were linked to speeding, three to drunk driving, one to dangerous driving, three involved pedestrians at fault, two were due to improper overtaking, and two were hit-and-run incidents.

Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana [File Photo]

He says 9,218 drivers were booked for speeding between January and April indicating that warnings about the dangers of excessive speed often go unheeded.

SSP Divuana emphasized the critical need for adherence to speed limits to prevent serious accidents and loss of life.

He adds that drunk driving remains a significant concern, with 120 drivers arrested for this offence during the same four-month period.

The Director traffic says in addition to speeding and drunk driving, the failure to wear seat belts is another prevalent issue.

He says 1417 traffic infringement notices were issued for not wearing a seatbelt.

SSP Divuana adds that to combat these issues, joint operations with the Land Transport Authority will continue throughout the long weekend.

With increased movement expected due to social and sporting events in major cities and towns across all five policing divisions, traffic officers will be out in full force.