Ro Teimumu absent from Vunivalu of Rewa's installation

Ro Nauludole Mataitini - The newly installed "Vunivalu of Rewa"

Ro Teimumu Kepa was not present at the installation of the Vunivalu of Rewa Ro Nauludole Mataitini despite being the paramount Chief of Rewa.

When questioned by FBCNews, the new Vunivalu of Rewa’s brother, Ro Alipate Mataitini, says he cannot comment on the matter.

Ro Nauludole Mataitini has been traditionally installed as the new Vunivalu of Rewa by Taukei Rama Nemani Buresova from Yavusa Vusavasu.

Ro Alipate says the Vunivalu acts as an advisor to the Marama Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa on matters regarding the vanua.

“It legitimizes the position of the Vunivalu, so traditionally the Vunivalu has not been traditionally installed in the past. In my memory, this is the only second Vunivalu that has been traditionally installed, like veivakagunuvi giving him the traditional cup. It hasn’t been done for quite a while. Of course, history says that it has been done, but we take it from the past two installations, so it’s quite a new beginning.”

Ro Alipate maintains that despite this, Na Marama Roko Tui Dreketi is still the paramount chief of Rewa.