Ro Filipe emphasizes rural water management

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau stressed the importance of managing rural water systems during the first-ever Rural Water Committee Training Workshop in Tailevu.

A total of 90 village water committee members within the Province of Tailevu convened at the three-day workshop held at Nayavu Village.

Ro Filipe says this workshop aims to equip rural water committees with the knowledge and skills to manage water systems effectively, ensuring the long-term sustainability of resources for water.

Article continues after advertisement

He says water is the essence of life as it sustains us, however, a shared sense of responsibility is necessary to manage the resource for water effectively.

The Minister for Public Works says this pilot project will serve as a model for other provinces, and urges Fijians to support the initiative by the government.