Ro Filipe assumes Acting PM role

[Source: Ro Filipe Tuisawau/ Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau is Acting Prime Minister while the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka undertakes an official visit to Australia.

This appointment will be effective during Rabuka’s official visit to Australia, commencing today and concluding upon his return to Fiji next Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s official visit to Australia represents an important diplomatic opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and collaboration between the two nations.