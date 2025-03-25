Rise in social media defamation

[File Photo]

The Online Safety Commission has reported a significant increase in complaints over the past six months.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale breaks down the demographics, saying that the highest number of complaints are from individuals in the age category 25-34, followed by 18-24 and 35-44.

He says defamatory comments and posts on social media, particularly Facebook, were the most frequently reported issues.

Batiwale warns that online defamation remains a growing concern, and he urged users to be mindful of their digital interactions.

“It has been growing significantly in the last six months, especially with a lot of complaints involving children. We have defamatory public posts being made online. We also receive complaints of image-based abuse, especially with women targeting women and children, school children.”

Batiwale says one of the biggest challenges at the moment is to get young Fijians to lodge a complaint.

He adds that the law requires anyone under the age of 18 to have parental or guardian consent or get a principal or head teacher in the school to make a complaint with the commission.

Batiwale says the Online Safety Act is under review, and the commission is making strategic changes to address Fiji’s evolving online challenges.

