Source: Reuters

British singer Raye, the artist behind the genre-mixing ​hit that asks “Where Is My Husband!,” landed at the top of the list of ‌Grammy Award nominees on Monday, ahead of Spanish musician Rosalia and “Choosin’ Texas” artist Ella Langley.

Raye earned 11 Grammy nominations including nods for song and record of the year for “Husband,” and for album of the year for “This Music May Contain Hope.” ​Rosalia racked up nine nominations, days after she dominated the Latin Grammys with her album “Lux.”

First-time nominee Langley ​scored seven, as did Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers. Pop megastar Taylor ⁠Swift received five.

The selections set up a showdown between the veteran Swift and a new guard ​for album of the year, the top prize at the music industry’s highest honors. Swift, competing this time ​with “The Life of a Showgirl,” has taken the trophy a record four times.

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Winners will be chosen by roughly 16,000 members of the Recording Academy and announced at a red-carpet ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on February 7. The event will be broadcast ​live on Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.