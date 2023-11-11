RFMF Commander pledges ongoing commitment to peace

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Ro Jone Kalouniwai emphasizes the blessing of peace and the ongoing commitment to maintaining stability and fostering open dialogue in Fiji.

He stressed this today following the Remembrance Day service held at Battery Hill, Nasese.

Kalouniwai acknowledges the unique perspective of ex-servicemen and women who having experienced war describe Fiji as a peaceful haven upon their return.

“Looking at the peaceful environment that we have, I think it is something we are blessed with.”

Commending the commemoration of lives lost in conflicts ranging from the World Wars to recent peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Sinai, South Sudan and East Timor, Kalouniwai highlights the global significance of the day beyond Fiji’s borders.

Reflecting on the essence of the day, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua expresses the unfortunate recurrence of wars post-celebration but stresses the importance of love and peace.

“We Fijians as Pacific Islanders are peace-loving people, by extension, we share that with the world.”

Despite acknowledging the challenges in achieving these principles, Tikoduadua encourages a persistent pursuit.

Akesa Ramumu, honouring her late husband’s service in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces considers today as a special moment of remembrance.

Today’s date and time, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, hold universal significance, symbolizing the remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in wars.