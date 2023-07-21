Respect journalists, says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says journalists deserve respect.

Speaking at a press conference at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Prasad condemned the action of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama outside court towards some media personnel earlier this week.

Prasad says such things should not be taken lightly.

“It is quite unbecoming of a former Prime Minister to use that kind of language against a journalist. Of course, journalists do ask difficult questions. I think all right thinking people in this country would condemn that kind of statement, attack on a journalist, or threat of violence against a journalist by people who should know better.”

Prasad says the threat of violence against anyone is a criminal offence.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also given reassurance that the coalition government believes in the freedom of the media and the importance of the media doing their work in a fair, transparent, and accountable manner.

He says this is critical for democracy and the development of the nation.