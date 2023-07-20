Resilient human capital needed says Vosarogo

Assistant Health Minister Filimoni Vosarogo has emphasized the need for building resilient human capital in the health sector to achieve economic growth.

He highlighted this in light of mass migration and the resignation of health staff, along with the growing demand for services due to non-communicable diseases.

Vosarogo says Fiji is still struggling with the high burden and frequent outbreaks of communicable diseases,

“Life expectancy in Fiji increased only by two years in the past three decades, compared to an average of nine years for lower middle-income countries and an average of eight years for upper middle-income countries. However, Fiji’s greatest asset is its people. We heard firsthand how we lost a lot of human resources in midwifery as well as other jobs.”

Vosarogo says in order to retain the health workforce, they are relying on tertiary institutions to provide them with highly driven and sustainable graduates who will be able to fill up the gaps.