Reproductive health concerns for Fiji’s youths

In Fiji, where almost half the population is under 25, sexual and reproductive health is a major concern for young people.

Speaking at the International Youth Day 2025 celebrations in Naitasiri yesterday, United Nations Population Fund Director Bidisha Pillai pointed out some key challenges.

Pillai says these include a high number of teenage pregnancies and an increase in new HIV infections among the youth.

Teenage pregnancy and rising HIV infections among youth continue to be significant concerns, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions.

“Despite progress, many young people, especially those in rural and outer island communities, still have limited access to vital sexual and reproductive health information and services,”

Pillai stresses that addressing these gaps is key to unlocking the full potential of ours young population. He also emphasizes the importance of continued investment in education and health services as essential steps to overcoming these challenges.

“Empowering young people with the right knowledge and resources not only improves their health outcomes but also contributes to the broader social and economic development of Fiji,”

In response, UNFPA is working closely with the Fiji government and partners to improve education, healthcare access, and awareness.

Special programs are in place to help young people make smart choices about their health.

These include family life education for those not in school, youth-friendly health services, and national condom campaigns.

