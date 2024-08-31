Regional military and police network needed

Establishing a comprehensive network for military and police officers in the region is crucial to address growing complexities and conflicts, while meeting international standards.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini highlighted this while speaking at a side event on peacekeeping at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga yesterday.

He stresses the importance of ensuring that professional military and police officers remain academically and practically updated with global developments.

Tarakinikini states the proposed network will serve as a platform for sharing valuable lessons and improve the collective understanding of complex regional issues.

“We need to have in place a network that ensures that those of our member states in the Pacific island forums who wish to participate are given the opportunity to understand the nuances competency areas for example in the military we have commands, the operation, administration and logistics.”

Tarakinikini says through continuous learning, the network aims to strengthen the overall effectiveness of regional security forces.