Raw recordings emerge in Malimali probe

As Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka navigates how and when to release the report from the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali, raw footage and audio recordings directly linked to the case have surfaced on social media.

This includes an audio recording believed to have been taken inside the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, as well as a video interview involving the now-former Attorney General, Graham Leung.

The FICAC audio recording is believed to have been made by former Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, who was terminated by the now suspended Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Saumi’s recording was also submitted as evidence during the COI hearing, though it was challenged by Malimali.

Meanwhile, the video interview with Leung who was removed from office over the weekend has been widely circulated online.

In the video, Leung appears to be interviewed by the COI for more than an hour.

FBC News understands that the COI report has been completed and includes recommendations for possible actions.

Malimali was suspended last Thursday, and Leung was removed from office the following day. An acting appointment for the Attorney General’s position has yet to be announced.

FBC News has asked the Prime Minister when he intends to release the COI report, particularly given that evidence is now emerging publicly. However, Rabuka has yet to comment.

In a statement last week, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to releasing the report, which he emphasized was funded by the people. However, he stressed that the release would be handled in a manner that ensures investigations are not prejudiced, the civil rights of those involved are respected, and the rule of law is upheld.

Rabuka has urged Fijians to remain patient as his government carefully considers how to implement the findings of the COI.

