Ratu Sukuna commended for his leadership

Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna was driven by his passion for education not only for himself but for every Fijian.

This was emphasized by Turaga Na Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Timoci Daniel Tavanavanua as he reflected on the late Statesman’s contribution to building Fiji.

Ratu Timoci says the Turaga nai Talai believed that empowering everyone with life-changing tools of learning and knowledge was key to Fiji’s progress.

“He studied diligently, soaking up knowledge like a sponge at the best schools available to him back then. From his formative years, he displayed an insatiable thirst for knowledge, attending the Wairuku Indian School and later Wanganui, laying the foundation of his remarkable journey.”



Turaga Na Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Timoci Daniel Tavanavanua

Ratu Timoci also says that Ratu Sukuna also understood that we are all bound together, with our fates intertwined and we can only move forward by supporting one another across all communities.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu reminds Fijians that as we commemorate Ratu Sukuna Day, we must embed his legacy for the current and future generations.

“I urge every Fijian to lend our full support to this celebration. We will ensure that Ratu Sukuna’s great vision and noble aspiration and legacy for Fiji continues.”



Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu

Ratu Sukuna Day public holiday was reinstated by the Coalition Government last year, with a one-week celebration to commemorate his life and achievements.

This year, there will be a three-day celebration from 29th to 31st May.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Visionary Leadership for Fiji through Education and Culture”.



2024 Ratu Sukuna Day soft launch