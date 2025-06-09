Ratu Naiqama urges diaspora to safeguard youth

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu issued a powerful message during his visit to the United States, calling on Fijians to unite against the deepening drug crisis and its contribution to the spike in HIV infections.

Addressing the Fijian diaspora in San Francisco, Ratu Naiqama warned that drug abuse has become a national emergency requiring urgent, collective action.

He called on families, faith-based groups and communities to protect young people, saying the crisis is tearing at Fiji’s social fabric and affecting the lives of those infected and their loved ones.

The President and First Lady, Madam Emily Lalabalavu, were welcomed with a traditional ceremony by Fijians living across San Francisco, who gathered to meet the couple.

During a talanoa session, President Lalabalavu spoke candidly about the experiences of Fijians abroad and their continued role in Fiji’s development.



He acknowledged the record $1.4 billion in remittances sent home last year, saying it reflected the diaspora’s enduring patriotism and thanked them for helping to sustain Fiji’s economy amidst global uncertainty.

Ratu Naiqama encouraged Fijians overseas to take a more active role in national growth through direct investment, noting that opportunities in key sectors could drive job creation and development.

Updating the community on the country’s progress, the President said government reforms were focused on improving public services, driving economic recovery and strengthening social cohesion.

He also highlighted the revival of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga or Great Council of Chiefs, describing it as a key step toward restoring traditional leadership, reinforcing cultural identity and promoting unity among Fijians.

Ratu Naiqama also reflected on his faith and leadership journey, urging Fijians at home and abroad to remain steadfast, resilient and united as the country works to overcome its challenges.

