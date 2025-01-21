Rabuka welcomes Seruiratu's plans for new party

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that a new party will provide an opportunity for a healthy and competitive 2026 General Election.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed the recent announcement by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu to form a new political party.

In response to questions from FBC News about the new party’s potential impact in the next general election, Rabuka stated that it is good development.

“I think it’s a very good development. It would be very good to have a healthy, competitive election platform in the landscape. And it would be a promotion of various policies and the two years for them to announce their policies and their platform and manifesto for the people of Fiji to make informed choices.”

Yesterday, Seruiratu announced plans to form and register a new party for the upcoming election.

Seruiratu states the new party aims to deliver the best possible service to the Fijian people, learning from the shortcomings of both FijiFirst and the current coalition government.