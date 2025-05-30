Rabuka urges TLTB to honour Ratu Sukuna’s Legacy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today challenged the iTaukei Land Trust Board to perform their duties and responsibilities for those under their care.

He made this comment during his public address on the Ratu Sukuna Day national celebration in Labasa.

He says that the TLTB was established as one of the main institutions by the late statesman Ratu Sukuna for the benefit of indigenous landowners.

“Today, as we look to diversify and strengthen our economy, we must return to those principles. We must return to investing in agriculture, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that economic growth reaches every corner of our islands, especially the North.”

Rabuka has also acknowledged the work done by the CEO for TLTB and his staff but hopes for more collaboration and attention towards the needs of the people and landowners.

Today hundreds of people from the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata gathered at Subrail Park to commemorate Ratu Sukuna Day, including students, civil servants, members of the diplomatic corps, parliament members, and traditional leaders.

