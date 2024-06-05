Rabuka needed extra legal insights

Newly appointed Attorney General Graham Leung (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The need for Cabinet to acquire additional legal expertise prompted the appointment of Graham Leung as the Attorney General.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made these comments today following the swearing-in of Graham Leung as the new AG.

When asked if there was laxity in Siromi Turaga’s performance as the Attorney General, Rabuka says that Turaga could have done better as AG.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga remains as Minister for Justice.

The Prime Minister says Attorney General Graham Leung and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga will now be available to use their expertise in cabinet.