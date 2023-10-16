Rabuka defends cabinet reshuffle decisions

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has provided a rationale for the recent cabinet reshuffle that took place last Friday, resulting in significant portfolio exchanges between ministers.

During his attendance at a Fiji Day church service in Paramatta yesterday, the Prime Minister acknowledged that these changes were expected to spark discussions and curiosity.

However, Rabuka emphasized that when he identifies weaknesses within certain areas of government work, he deems it necessary to instigate change.

He says in cases where relationships between ministers and civil servants are not progressing harmoniously, he will change the captain.

He likened his role to that of a captain of a ship, someone who will steer the vessel in the right direction.

While the Prime Minister did not elaborate further on the reshuffle, he expressed satisfaction with the week’s progress for Fiji.