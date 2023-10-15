Rabuka commits to national leadership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his desire to be a leader who makes decisions for the entire nation rather than for personal family interests.

He is currently in Sydney, Australia for his second state visit and made this statement while addressing the Fijian diaspora after a warm traditional welcome ceremony.

During his speech, Prime Minister Rabuka revealed that he had prevented his wife, Sulueti Rabuka, and a relative from joining a group traveling to Israel for the Feast of the Tabernacle.

He says this decision was influenced by a premonition, as the timing coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War war on October 3, 1973.

He emphasized that choosing to prioritize the safety of over 200 Fijians over his family’s plans reflected his dedication to the nation’s well-being.

Prime Minister Rabuka extended his gratitude to those involved in the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Rabuka thanked the Fijian community in Sydney for their warm welcome.

He highlighted the significance of the week, celebrating Fiji Day, the arrival of Christianity on Lakeba Island in Lau, and the repatriation of Fijians from Israel.

“But when we celebrate, we’re not only celebrating an event, we celebrate all those activities and people who have contributed and sacrificed for the success of those events. So this week has been a week of celebration. A lot of sacrifices, a lot of risk taking, a lot of loyal dedication to country shown by so many people at home and abroad.”

He also noted that it marked only his second state visit to Australia, the first occurring around 20 years ago during his previous tenure as Prime Minister.