Rabuka calls for peace and responsibility this Christmas

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging all Fijians to recommit to peace, kindness and responsibility this Christmas, saying the nation’s challenges must be met with empathy and unity.

In his Christmas message, Rabuka said the birth of Jesus Christ remains a powerful reminder of compassion and service — values he says Fiji needs now more than ever.

He pointed to growing concerns around illicit drugs, rising HIV cases and harmful online behaviour, warning that these issues cannot be solved through blame, but through collective action.

Rabuka also called on families and communities to protect Fiji’s tradition of harmony across cultures, faiths and backgrounds.

He encouraged people to reach out to those in need this festive season and to be mindful of how they treat one another, both in person and online.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that with unity, hard work and faith, Fiji can build a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous future.

He wished all Fijians a blessed Christmas and a peaceful and healthy New Year.

