Rabuka calls for diplomatic solutions amidst ongoing conflict

An emergency personnel works to extinguish the fire after a rocket attack [Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the international community to unite in pursuing diplomatic and non-violent solutions to the escalating conflict.

Expressing condemnation for the attack and concern for the continuing loss of life in Israel, Rabuka emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to exploring peaceful avenues through dialogue.

The Prime Minister emphasized the imperative of promoting peace and ensuring the safety of citizens worldwide in these turbulent times.

Article continues after advertisement

“Together, we must unite in calling for all parties involved in the conflict to seek a peaceful resolution. De-escalation of the on-going violence is necessary and we call for the protection of civilians as this conflict threatens the security of the region as a whole.”

Rabuka expressed solidarity with Israel, acknowledging their right to defend themselves and their people.

He says the government stands with Israel in urging the prioritization of diplomatic measures to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the affected region.