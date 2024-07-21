Rabuka acknowledges Japan

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the government and people of Japan for their unwavering support towards Fiji’s socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this while meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Japan-Fiji Parliamentary Friendship League Fukushiro Nukaga, at the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting demonstrated the significance of the Japan-Fiji Parliamentary Friendship League which was establishment in March 2015, and how they contribute to our strong bilateral relations.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Through the League’s support, the Fiji Embassy in Tokyo has expanded its activities across 27 prefectures, which has contributed significantly to Fiji’s economy.

Rabuka also conveyed the well wishes of the Speaker of the Fiji Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, highlighting Fiji’s interest in Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

As Fiji and Japan prepare to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations next year, PM Rabuka formally invited Nukaga and members of the Japan-Fiji Parliamentary Friendship League to visit Fiji to further strengthen the friendship and bilateral ties between the countries.

Nukaga thanked Rabuka for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss mutual interests, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to further collaboration.