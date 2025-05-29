Qereqeretabua emphasizes 'Four Fully Respects' in Fiji-China ties

Credit photo : Pacific Community

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, has highlighted the importance of the “Four Fully Respects” outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping in guiding China-Pacific relations.

China’s policy toward Pacific Island nations is guided by the “four fully respects” covering political, economic, cultural, and regional cooperation.

These include respect for the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries, respect for their will, respect for their ethnic and traditional cultures, and respect for their pursuit of unity.

Speaking at the China–Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Qereqeretabua stated that these principles have framed nearly five decades of diplomatic ties between Fiji and China.

“It’s important for Fiji, in our context, you know, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary and our cooperation over the years reflects the common interests that we hold between Fiji and China. So for us, it’s knowing that China, as our partner, fully respects our sovereignty and our decisions to make decisions based on our needs, in our own context, and likewise our relationship with China. So, and that’s the same for our relationships with other bilateral relationships.”

She highlights the consensus following Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent visit to China, which reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership.

China has announced a sweeping package of initiatives aimed at strengthening its partnerships with Pacific Island Countries, marking a significant step in implementing the consensus reached at the Third China–Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Topping the list is the China’s Initiative on Deepening Cooperation with Pacific Island Countries on Combating Climate Change, which includes a US$2 million allocation to support mitigation and adaptation projects across the Pacific.

The initiative reflects China’s bid to frame itself as a reliable climate partner for nations facing rising sea levels and severe weather events.

China is establishing a China-PICs disaster management cooperation mechanism, aimed at enhancing regional preparedness and response capabilities in a region highly vulnerable to cyclones, tsunamis, and other natural disasters.

China also committed to expanding agricultural and fisheries ties.

It is also fast-tracking Free Trade Agreement negotiations with willing PICs, offering a pathway for preferential trade terms.

It also pledged to deliver 200 “small and beautiful” livelihood programs this year, targeting grassroots development through community projects such as infrastructure upgrades, solar installations, and clean water systems.

