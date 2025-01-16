Qauia families demand action on water crisis

Qauia residents use this river to bath, cook and drink

Residents of Qauia in Lami have voiced growing frustration over persistent water shortages that have plagued their community for years.

Despite being only five kilometres from Suva City, the area has been facing severe water cuts, leading to serious health concerns and daily struggles for it’s over 500 households, home to around 5,000 people.

The water crisis has had a direct impact on public health with many families turning to nearby rivers for basic needs such as bathing, washing clothes and even fetching drinking water.

These sources, however, are often contaminated, leading to outbreaks of diseases like leptospirosis, scabies and other infections.

In particular, children in the area have been affected with reports of several being sent to the eye clinic after insects were found in their eyes.



This has caused widespread concern among parents including Losena Watiwati, a resident who shared that many people rely on these unsafe water sources because they have no other option.

“We face daily water cuts, and December’s dry spell made things even harder. It affects cooking, bathing, sanitation and has led to health problems.”

The issue is made worse by financial constraints.

While some have considered buying water tanks, the cost is prohibitive unless subsidized by the government.



Women, who are often responsible for managing households, are particularly affected.

Tulia Baleisuva, a grandmother of four, expressed her concerns about ensuring her grandchildren have access to clean and safe water.

“Water carting services are provided, but they arrive two to three days after cuts and aren’t enough for all the families.”

Baleisuva has called on the government to treat access to clean drinking water as a basic human right, regardless of the settlement’s informal status.

The community’s frustration is compounded by unfulfilled promises.

Following the opening of the Viria Water Project, which was expected to solve water shortages in the Suva-Nausori areas, many residents are still waiting for tangible improvements.

Siwani Nakuna, another resident recalled the government’s assurances but the reality remains unchanged.

“We’ve read about the Viria project opening but water cuts have worsened and we’re tired of asking the government for help.”

In response to queries sent by FBC News, Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Amit Chanan has stated that the first phase of the Viria Water Project has improved water supply in neighboring areas like Nausori, Nasinu, Makoi, Nakasi and Tovata.

“The Qauia and Lami regions, however, fall under the Tamavua system, which will benefit from the upcoming second phase of the project. This phase aligns with the Princess Road Infrastructure Upgrade and is expected to address the persistent challenges in these areas.”

However, until this phase is completed, the residents of Qauia will continue to struggle with the harsh realities of living without reliable access to clean water.

As the new school year approaches, the need for a lasting solution remains urgent.

The Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has yet to respond to FBC News’ questions on the health issues raised by residents.