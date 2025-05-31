Puleiwai "willing to come back" and join FICAC

file photo

The former Acting Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is willing to come back and serve the country when given a chance.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Francis Puleiwai says she has written to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka regarding her intention to return to Fiji.

Puleiwai who was appointed as Acting Commissioner in December 2023 had resigned in September last year after a meeting with the Judicial Services Commission following the arrest of the then newly appointed FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Earlier this week, following the advice from Rabuka, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu suspended Malimali with immediate effect as Commissioner pending investigation by the Fiji Police Force of allegations against her raised in the Commission of Inquiry Report.

It is understood that Rabuka has given Puleiwai two options including her reinstatement or compensation.

Puleiwai has told FBC News that she is willing to come back.

She says she is a public servant and a proud Fijian and when given the option to return, she will gladly take it.

Puleiwai also believes that the COI’s process was fair and transparent however has refused to comment on the reports recommendation that Malimali’s appointment was illegal.

She says she does not know what the future holds for her and her family but only God knows the path for them.

She says as for now, if the government wants her back, she will gladly take it and return to serve her country.

